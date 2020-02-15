Today’s Birthday (02/15/20). Strengthen social connections for growth this year. Realize a long-term vision through steady organization. Winter contemplation reveals new options around a group barrier next summer for a burst of physical energy. Shift romantic plans next winter, before a community effort flowers. Pull together for fun and ease.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Take a step for your next adventure. Follow a curiosity that builds valuable skills. Learn useful tricks and techniques.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review your shared reserves. Put away provisions for the future. Make long-range plans. Monitor and budget for positive cash flow. Together, grow stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with a master. Collaborate for greater efficiency and ease. Keep costs down by sharing resources. Keep your part of the bargain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical routines and grow stronger. Build speed and endurance over time. Watch your step. Accuracy matters. Small changes can reap big rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone charming. Enchant and be enchanted. Another’s beauty, wisdom and creativity is deliciously bewitching. Relax and enjoy the company.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic pursuits yield satisfying results. Make improvements for greater functionality, beauty and comfort. Let go of a preconception. Think outside the box. Get innovative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative ideas abound. Jot down the most promising. Edit and clarify for greatest impact before presenting. Practice diplomacy, tact and grace. Add illustrations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit potential grows with your consistent efforts. Replenish your reserves. Stash away surplus for later. Discover small efficiencies that add up. Stay in action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Read the fine print before signing. Research options and determine your direction. Invest energies toward work you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Notice dreams and envision an inspiring future. Process recent events and prepare for what’s ahead. Meditate on the results you’d love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Link arms with friends and allies. Avoid risky propositions. Inspire others by your example. Contribute to a shared effort. Together, you’re a powerful force.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a professional test. Your performance is gaining attention. Update your promotional materials. Take charge for the results you want. Expand and grow.
Thought for Today: “Like all dreamers I confuse disenchantment with truth.” — Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher (1905-1980).
Notable birthdays: Actress Claire Bloom is 89. Author Susan Brownmiller is 85. Songwriter Brian Holland is 79. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 76. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 76. Actress-model Marisa Berenson is 73. Actress Jane Seymour is 69. Singer Melissa Manchester is 69. Actress Lynn Whitfield is 67. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 66. Model Janice Dickinson is 65. Actor Christopher McDonald is 65. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 61. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 61. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 60. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 60. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 57. Country singer Michael Reynolds (Pinmonkey) is 56. Actor Michael Easton is 53. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 52. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actress Alex Borstein is 49. Actress Renee O’Connor is 49. Actress Sarah Wynter is 47. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 47. Actress-director Miranda July is 46. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 44. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 44. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 41. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 40. Actress Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 37. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 36. Actress Natalie Morales is 35. Actress Amber Riley is 34. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 25. Actor Zach Gordon is 22.
