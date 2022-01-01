Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 1

Today’s Birthday (01/01/22). Expand in lucrative directions this year. Consistent action strengthens accounts. Recharge and rest for refreshing winter inspiration and a springtime surge of romance and creativity. Making a social change this summer leads to a team breakthrough next autumn. Nurture your garden for a bounteous harvest.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Business communications gush. Group efforts pay, with Mercury in Aquarius. Collaborate with friends over the next three weeks. Review plans with your team.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take professional charge over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Patient application with tests and challenges earns reward. Communication benefits your career.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider the budget. Over about three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, you can find ways around roadblocks. Study, research and discuss solutions, ideas and options.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss financial opportunities with your partner. Family finances grow through communication. Financial planning provides power. Keep accounts current. Produce valuable results. Connect for common gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Rely on technical experts. Seek training from a master. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, brainstorm with partners, coaches and mentors.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Discuss your work, physical health and performance. Communication benefits your game, with Mercury in Aquarius. Collaborate with experts, doctors and trainers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love and fun take priority for three weeks. Get drawn into fascinating conversations, with Mercury in Aquarius. Discuss hobbies, sports and passions. Share and express.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Domestic harmony arises in conversation, with Mercury in Aquarius. Discuss home improvements and align on plans to upgrade household systems. Implement family priorities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Profits tempt. Complexities fascinate. You’re especially clever and analytical, with Mercury in Aquarius. Communications and transport flow better. Take advantage. Get your message out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to make things happen. Put together lucrative deals, with Mercury in Aquarius over the next three weeks. Discuss possibilities. Sign contracts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever and learn quickly. Share your story. Begin a logical, practical phase, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Discuss creative solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Review and revise plans. Peaceful planning and contemplation beckon over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Your dreams are telling you something. Take notes.

Notable birthdays: Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 92. Actor Frank Langella is 84. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 80. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 79. Actor Rick Hurst is 76. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is 68. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 66. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 64. Actor Renn Woods is 64. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer is 58. Country singer Brian Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 56. Actor Morris Chestnut is 53. R&B singer Tank is 46. Model Elin Nordegren is 42. Actor Jonas Armstrong is 41. Actor Eden Riegel is 41. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 35. Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 26.

