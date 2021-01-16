Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 16

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute time and energy to grow shared financial ventures. Manage paperwork and administrative tasks. You can find necessary resources. Work together for solutions. Collaborate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Find ways to support each other. Soothe each other’s anxieties or worries. Take action for shared commitments. Love is your gift.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and move your body! Walk in the open air. Prioritize health and wellness. Watch your step to avoid accidents. Grab an unexpected opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the game without unnecessary or expensive risk. Relax and have fun with family. Keep it low-key and easy. Find the elegance in simplicity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Revamp domestic spaces to better serve your needs. Clear clutter. Make upgrades. Get into interior decoration and organization projects. Discover hidden treasure.