Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 2

Today’s Birthday (01/02/21). Your next year rains down silver and gold. Collect the abundance with steady discipline, organization and care. A peaceful, private winter prepares for summer changes that inspire new levels of health and vitality. Make an important spiritual connection next winter. Reap a bounteous harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health and work. You’re energized. Carve out time for exercise, despite a busy schedule, to revive mind, body and spirit. Generate satisfying results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make your move. Discover imaginative solutions to advance a passion, game or romantic pursuit. Savor fun with family and young people. Get creative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and clear clutter. Work out family solutions. Adjust the space to suit current needs.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the news. Negotiate agreements, sign contracts and publish. Launch your book or creative project. Get your message out to a wider audience.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Action leads to profits and benefits. Costs may be higher than expected; monitor the budget while keeping the balls in play.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Delve into a personal passion. The skills you develop serve you well. Explore your favorite subjects and grow your expertise. Contribute leadership and support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Breathe deeply and savor peaceful settings. Avoid travel, crowds or overstimulation. Settle into a quiet, private planning phase. Plot your moves in advance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Together, your team is invincible. Connect and coordinate your actions. Provide support, encouragement and motivation. Carry your share of the load. Go, go, go!
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Advance a professional project by leaps and bounds. Walk and talk with your team. Energize and empower others. Your status is rising.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore and study new cultures, discoveries and frontiers. Educational engagement produces satisfying results. Dig in for a deeper take. Share what you’re learning.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for lucrative benefits. The more you complete, the more you gain. Contribute to a shared venture. Coordinate and strategize actions. Repay a favor.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your partnership seems energized. Together, you can move mountains. Coordinate plans and move decisively. Your collaboration is producing results. Share your gratitude and appreciation.
Notable birthdays: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 79. TV host Jack Hanna is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips is 69. Actor Cynthia Sikes is 67. Actor Gabrielle Carteris is 60. Movie director Todd Haynes is 60. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 58. Actor Tia Carrere is 54. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 53. Model Christy Turlington is 52. Actor Taye Diggs is 50. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 50. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 46. Actor Dax Shepard is 46. Actor Paz Vega is 45. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 43. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 40. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 40.
Actor Kate Bosworth is 38. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 38. Actor Peter Gadiot is 36. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 35. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 33. Rhythm-and-blues singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 28.