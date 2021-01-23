Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 23

Today’s Birthday (01/23/21). Take charge for what you want this year. Organization, persistence and dedication pay excessively. Sweet team collaborations this winter lead to summer social transitions, before fun and romance appears. Next winter brings delicious parties, celebrations and gatherings. Explore personal passions for satisfaction, peace and happiness.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dig into research, studies and communications. Read the background material. Share good news far and wide. Amplify it with enthusiasm. Encourage positive action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses. There’s extra cash if you play your cards right. A dream assignment has your name on it. Do the homework to make it happen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your influence is spreading. Good news comes from afar. Take the high road. Revelations offer unconsidered options. Dream a passionate dream. Your work is gaining respect.