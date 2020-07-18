Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 18

Notable birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 91. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 85. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 82. Musician Brian Auger is 81. Singer Dion DiMucci is 81. Actor James Brolin is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 80. Singer Martha Reeves is 79. Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson (The Raspberries) is 71. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 71. Business mogul Richard Branson is 70. Actress Margo Martindale is 69. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 66. Actress Audrey Landers is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 63. Rock musician Nigel Twist (The Alarm) is 63. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson is 60. Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 59. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 58. Rock musician Jack Irons is 58. Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 56. Actor Vin Diesel is 53. Actor Grant Bowler is 52. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 49. Bluegrass musician Jesse Brock (The Gibson Brothers) is 48. Alt-country singer Elizabeth Cook is 48. Actor Eddie Matos is 48. Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 45. Rock musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down; Scars on Broadway) is 45. Actress Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 44. Rock musician Tony Fagenson (formerly with Eve 6) is 42. Movie director Jared Hess is 41. Actor Jason Weaver is 41. Actress Kristen Bell is 40. Actor Michiel Huisman 39. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 38. Actress Priyanka Chopra is 38. Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) is 37. Actor Chace Crawford is 35. Actor James Norton is 35. Musician Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) is 34. Actor Travis Milne is 34. Bluegrass musician Joe Dean Jr. (formerly with Dailey & Vincent) is 31.