Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 25

Today’s Birthday (07/25/20). You’re growing stronger this year. Steady practice raises your game. Navigate professional surprises. A summer epiphany inspires you to overcome physical challenges. Weather winter social changes before a romantic partnership blossoms and entices. Nurture and grow your own health and fitness to new performance levels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Negotiate your way through minor adjustments with your partner. You’re gaining relationship skills. Good conversation strengthens loving bonds. Let go of excess baggage.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents. Prioritize health and minimize risk. Communication breakdowns could frustrate a situation. Take extra effort to avoid traffic and crowds.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t let someone cute talk you into being bad. Misunderstandings and lies abound. Avoid provoking jealousies or sparking a controversy. Ignore false rumors and gossip.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s easy to drop out agreements made with family. They remember, though. Stay in communication. Domestic arts pay delicious dividends. Savor homemade treats.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t fall for misconceptions. A solution to an old problem is becoming obvious. Accept coaching and offer encouragement to others. Share information and resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Financial barriers or delays could impact your cash flow. Make budget adjustments. Upgrade your marketing materials. Prepare promotions and organize your action plan.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — New developments change things. Prepare to launch a personal project but wait for better conditions. Upgrade the integrity. Make sure the message is clear.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Revise plans for current conditions. Process transitions and changes. Emotion wins over reason. Relax to recharge your energies. Nurture yourself with private rituals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider costs and benefits. You’re more inclined to be social now. Take precautions to avoid danger or risk. Participate with community efforts. Friends are especially helpful.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Provide professional leadership. Sort truth from fiction, and good business from scammers. Misinformation runs rampant. Provide stability and calm efficiency. Your work is gaining attention.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore academic opportunities and options. What would you love to learn? Enjoy classes, seminars and conferences. Get creative to make long-distance connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review your budget and carefully plan your spending. When all else fails, call for reinforcements. Your passion is contagious. Work toward your dream job.
Notable birthdays: Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 78. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 77. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 69. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 65. Model-actress Iman is 65. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 63. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 62. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 61. Actress-singer Bobbie Eakes is 59. Actress Katherine Kelly Lang is 59. Actress Illeana Douglas is 55. Country singer Marty Brown is 55. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 53. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson is 53. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 52. Actor D.B. Woodside is 51. Actress Miriam Shor is 49. Actor David Denman is 47. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 46. Actor James Lafferty is 35. Actress Shantel VanSanten is 35. Actor Michael Welch is 33. Actress Linsey Godfrey is 32. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 25. Actor Mason Cook is 20. Actress Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 19. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 15.
