Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 3

Today’s Birthday (07/03/21). Thrive through financial collaboration this year. Together, build and strengthen shared assets. Summer brings a sweet transitional phase, preparing you for community challenges this autumn. Your work and health flower this winter, before an especially social springtime. Nurture your family garden for growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Find lucky and lucrative opportunities hiding beneath recent changes. Don’t push if the timing isn’t right. Avoid impulsive or impetuous moves. Play your cards well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory, skills and capacities. Broaden your horizons. Check your course before launching ahead. Avoid traffic or upsets. Practice patience and empathy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Wait for an interesting opportunity to ripen. Make plans, strategies and preparations. Don’t gamble with the rent. Relax and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Team possibilities beckon. Regroup and review plans. Wait to launch. Heed recommendations and warnings. Avoid inflaming jealousies or controversy. Humility is a virtue.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt a professional project around challenges. Don’t waste time complaining. Go back to the drawing board. Don’t push something that’s not ready. Relax.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travels seem enticing, but the road may be blocked. Monitor conditions. Study options and consider consequences. Exploration reveals hidden potential. Enjoy the scenery.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss financial possibilities with your partner. You can see a hidden advantage. Wait for the best timing to make a move. Explore the potential.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unforeseen connection. Maintain a collaborative possibility, especially when it’s not time for action yet. Prepare, plan and coordinate. Strategize together for the win.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected doors open around your work, health and fitness. Prioritize immediate goals. Don’t push beyond comfort levels or risk accidents. Maintain practices. Stretch slowly.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy your favorite games. An intriguing and potentially romantic possibility appears. Wait for the right moment to jump. Indulge your fun side.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Clear clutter. Conserve resources by giving something old a new purpose. Wait to make major changes. Research and compare.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your communications and connection in the direction of least resistance. Write and articulate your views. Don’t reveal unfinished work, or launch before you’re ready.
Notable birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 84. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 82. Actor Michael Cole (TV: “The Mod Squad”) is 81. Attorney Gloria Allred is 80. Folk singer Judith Durham (The Seekers) is 78. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 78. Country singer Johnny Lee is 75. Humorist Dave Barry is 74. Actor Betty Buckley is 74. Actor Jan Smithers is 72. Actor Bruce Altman is 66. Talk show host Montel Williams is 65. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 63. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Erasure) is 61. Actor Tom Cruise is 59. Actor Thomas Gibson is 59. Actor Hunter Tylo is 59. Actor Connie Nielsen is 57. Actor Yeardley Smith is 57. TV chef Sandra Lee is 55. Singer Ishmael Butler is 52. Rock musician Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Actor-singer Shawnee Smith is 52.