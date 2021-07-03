Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 3

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt a professional project around challenges. Don’t waste time complaining. Go back to the drawing board. Don’t push something that’s not ready. Relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travels seem enticing, but the road may be blocked. Monitor conditions. Study options and consider consequences. Exploration reveals hidden potential. Enjoy the scenery.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss financial possibilities with your partner. You can see a hidden advantage. Wait for the best timing to make a move. Explore the potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unforeseen connection. Maintain a collaborative possibility, especially when it’s not time for action yet. Prepare, plan and coordinate. Strategize together for the win.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected doors open around your work, health and fitness. Prioritize immediate goals. Don’t push beyond comfort levels or risk accidents. Maintain practices. Stretch slowly.