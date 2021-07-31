Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 31

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Learn something new about somewhere familiar. Expand your exploration. Study a fascinating subject. Deepen your understanding. Help others see the bigger picture.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to grow shared accounts. Actions can get especially lucrative. Ignore distractions. Avoid controversy and manage for positive cash flow. Share support and resources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Intertwine interests and support each other. Let go of preconceptions or expectations. Misunderstandings spark easily. Stick to practical priorities. Share love and kindness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can’t do everything. Slow for sharp corners or tricky sections. Old assumptions get challenged. Use your own good sense. Prioritize your health, energy and work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Go for light-hearted fun. Avoid controversy, jealousies or conflict. Manage duties and responsibilities, and then get together with someone sweet to share simple delights.