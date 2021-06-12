Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 12

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A slower pace and lower profile suits your mood. Settle somewhere peaceful. Reorganize plans and update for changes. Put things away. Prepare for what’s ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends. A dream appears within reach. Take advantage of a lucky break. Teamwork is your superpower. Share moments of synchronicity and wonder.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re attracting the attention of someone influential. Collaborate to prepare your presentation. Your work reflects you well. Grab an opportunity. The impossible seems accessible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional inquiries lead to new terrain. Dreams reveal your true feelings. Get adventurous and explore. Expand territory in a new direction. Learn and discover treasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — An opportunity is ripe. You’re especially persuasive. Keep your objective in mind. Collaborate for lucrative gain. Your greatest strength is love. Bring it all back home.