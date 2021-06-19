Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 19

Today’s Birthday (06/19/21). Investigations are fruitful this year. Explore ideas and test theories with consistent discipline. Personal triumph this summer leads to a peaceful autumn reflection and planning phase. Raising the level of your collaboration this winter leads to new dreams, visions and possibilities. Exploration reveals unimagined treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reflect on traditions, rituals and routines. Share compassion and generous listening, with Jupiter retrograde until Oct. 18. Treat others as you’d like to be treated.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reminisce with friends. Share photos and memories. Strengthen bonds with appreciations and acknowledgment with Jupiter retrograde over five months. Remind people who they are for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on what you love. Revise career plans, with Pisces Jupiter stationing retrograde until Oct. 18. Reorient your professional path to adapt for new circumstances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider educational and research plans. Explorations could seem stalled. Refine the itinerary with Jupiter retrograde. Reassess after autumn. Consider domestic-based options. Home comforts soothe.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plot a profitable autumn launch for a joint venture. With Jupiter retrograde until October, review and revise financial matters. Prepare taxes. Manage legal affairs.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invent new possibilities with your partner over the next several months. Revise your collaboration. Shift responsibilities. Plan together for actions to realize next quarter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review and revise health practices and routines. Over the next four months, during Jupiter’s retrograde, realign and balance your work, fitness and service.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider romantic ideals and dreams. Reaffirm commitments and connections, with Jupiter retrograde. Learn new tricks. Release outdated philosophies. Reflect on love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Settle into your nest over four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Review domestic priorities. Organize ideas and prepare budgets. Review family dreams, ideals and goals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and edit. Begin a four-month creative review process, with Jupiter retrograde. Dogma, overindulgence or hypocrisy get revealed. Publish or launch after October.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Investigate options. Review and reconsider income sources, with Jupiter retrograde. Revise plans and adjust for changes. Align your work with a sense of purpose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Reexamine personal priorities over four months, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Introspection reveals hidden commitments. Release practices and habits that no longer serve.
Notable birthdays: Actor Gena Rowlands is 91. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 81. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 79. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 76. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 74. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 73. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 71. Musician Larry Dunn is 68. Actor Kathleen Turner is 67. Country singer Doug Stone is 65. Singer Mark DeBarge is 62. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 59. Actor Andy Lauer is 58. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 57. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark (Verve Pipe) is 57. Actor Samuel West is 55. Actor Mia Sara is 54.