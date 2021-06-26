Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 26

Today’s Birthday (06/26/21). Family assets grow this year. Coordinate consistent routines for foundational strength. Summer rest and relaxation let your imagination soar, inventing ease with autumn social transitions. Refreshed energy infuses your work and health next winter, leading to victory with help from friends. Together, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Leo for a month. Romance, curiosity and passion spark. Artistic efforts work in your favor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Feather your nest. Domestic bliss evolves this month. Direct your love to home and family, with Venus in Leo. Enjoy sweet moments together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Let your heart inspire your writing. Read, learn and explore curiosities, with Venus in Leo. Write, express and share. Pursue fascinating threads and conversations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather new income into shared accounts. The next month can get lucrative. Profit from putting your heart into your work. Passion pays high dividends.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — For the next month, with Venus in your sign, you’re especially irresistible. Try a new style. Tap into a sense of passion, compassion and purpose.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor tranquility over the next month. Sweeter dreams and fantasies abound. Allow yourself more peace, quiet and rest. Keep secrets and confidences. Dream up something beautiful.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Leo for a month. Participate with your community. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into an exciting professional project over the next month, with Venus in Leo. Watch for opportunities, and jump when the timing is right.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Venture forth into new terrain over the next month. Study, research and investigate fascinating subjects. Discoveries and inspiration flavor this Leo Venus phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to make and save money this month. Collaboration can get lucrative, with Venus in Leo. Grow family fortunes together with love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Partnership flowers, with Venus in Leo. Strengthen connections over the next month. Share passions, interests and appreciations. Grow through collaboration with someone brilliant.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Balance a busy schedule this month with peaceful alone time and exercise. Nurture your health, with Venus in Leo, for body, mind and spirit.
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 87. Actor Josef Sommer is 87. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 83. Rock singer Georgie Fame is 78. Actor Clive Francis is 75. R&B singer Brenda Holloway is 75. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 71. Actor Robert Davi is 70. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 66. Actor Gedde Watanabe is 66. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 65. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 64. Singer Terri Nunn (Berlin) is 62. U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 60. Rock singer Harriet Wheeler (The Sundays) is 58. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 53. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 52. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 51. Actor Sean Hayes is 51. Actor Matt Letscher is 51. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 51. Actor Nick Offerman is 51. Actor Rebecca Budig is 48. Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 47. Actor Aubrey Plaza is 37. Actor-singer Ariana Grande is 28.