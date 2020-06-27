Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 27

Today’s Birthday (06/27/20). This year favors collaboration between you and a partner. Coordinate and budget carefully for steady growth. A summer personal power phase propels your romance to new heights. Winter reflection allows you to process changes for a revitalizing physical energy surge. Share the load, rewards and passions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flows. Sign contracts, agreements and papers. You’re spurred into action for about two months, with Mars in your sign. Focus on personal development.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work and health flower. Sort, file and organize, with Mars in Aries. Clean closets, drawers and the garage. Revise your environment to support current needs.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Your team is especially hot. Begin a collaborative action phase, with Mars in Aries. Together, anything’s possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Face career challenges over the next month and a half. Push to advance, with Mars in Aries. Learn from the competition. Adapt to new markets.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your networks. Share resources. It’s easier to go farther faster, with Mars in Aries. Make great advances over the next six weeks. Explore.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get into a six-week financially creative phase, with Mars in Aries. Negotiate win-win deals. Review and revise the budget. You have a golden touch.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your collaboration. Compromise, negotiate and work in partnership over six weeks, with Mars in Aries. Get into a powerful and productive groove together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets results. Begin an intense six-week work phase, with Mars in Aries. Exercise energizes your health. Stretch and practice. Prioritize good food and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Mars in Aries inspires passion and romance over the next six weeks. Actions speak louder than words. Prioritize special moments with the ones you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a six-week home improvement phase, with Mars in Aries. Improve your living conditions. Apply physical efforts to renovation. Organize for efficiency.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aries. Share your message. Publish, broadcast and promote. Write your masterpiece.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to increase cash flow, with Mars in Aries. Don’t spend more than you have! Divert income to savings. Take advantage of a lucrative surge.
Notable birthdays: Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 82. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 78. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 71. Actress Julia Duffy is 69. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 65. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 61. Actor Brian Drillinger is 60. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 54. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 52. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 51. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 51. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 50. TV personality Jo Frost is 50. Actor Yancey Arias is 49. Actor Christian Kane is 48. Actor Tobey Maguire is 45. Rock singer Bernhoft is 44. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 44. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 42. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 38. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 36. Actor Drake Bell is 34. Actor Sam Claflin is 34. Actress India de Beaufort is 33. Actor Ed Westwick is 33. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: “Harry Potter”; TV: “Ripper Street”) is 31. Actress Madylin Sweeten is 29. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 24. R&B singer H.E.R. is 23. Actor Chandler Riggs is 21.
