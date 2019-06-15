Today’s Birthday (06/15/19). Raise your romantic collaboration a notch this year. Work together for home and family. Fall into a profitable summer, before navigating shared financial obstacles. Rising family prosperity next winter leads you to a shift with personal income sources. Share and connect at a deeper level.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Do you stay or go? Educational opportunities tempt. Don’t take on more than you can do by the deadline. Accept encouragement. Let yourself get inspired.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your team with a financial challenge. Review budgets and spreadsheets, plans and timelines. Plot your course, and allot funding. Adjust the schedule to suit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Treat your partner gently and with kindness. Surprising news could require time to adapt. There’s a chance of spontaneous outbursts. Provide stability and comfort.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care with your health and wellness. Keep practicing and your efforts bear fruit. Avoid burning the candle at both ends. Rest well.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and relax. Do something fun with people you love. Indulge your favorite obsession. Keep your sense of humor with your sweetheart. Laughter is good medicine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into sweet domesticity. Make improvements and repairs, and clear out clutter. Research your choices carefully. Measure thrice, and cut once. Invest in quality materials.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Write a masterpiece. Your creative muses harmonize. Not every attempt is perfect. Start with a bad first draft. Edit it into something wonderful.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Cash flows at a higher velocity. Monitor and check for changes. Have faith in your own imagination. Do the research before a large purchase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a personal ambition, step by practical step. Notice any interesting dreams. Your subconscious may be trying to tell you something. Talk about your ideas.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize contemplation. Make plans and invent solutions. Meditate and let your mind wander. Enjoy traditions, symbolism and rituals. Pay attention to your dreams.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are really there for you. Make time to play together. Listen to what’s going on. Provide support and comfort when you can.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for an upcoming test or challenge at work. Articulate your mission and vision. Can you mix business with pleasure? Focus on foundational matters first.
Thought for Today: “The times are not so bad as they seem; they couldn’t be.” — John Franklin Carter, American commentator and author (1897-1967)
Notable birthdays: Rhythm and blues singer Ruby Nash Garnett is 85. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli is 73. Actor Simon Callow is 70. Singer Russell Hitchcock is 70. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 68. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 66. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 65. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 65. Actress Julie Hagerty is 64. Actress Polly Draper is 64. Rock musician Brad Gillis is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 61. Actress Eileen Davidson is 60. Bluegrass musician Terry Smith is 59. Actress Helen Hunt is 56. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield is 56. Actress Courteney Cox is 55. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 55. Country musician Michael Britt is 53. Contemporary Christian musician Rob Mitchell is 53. Rock musician Jimmy McD is 51. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 50. Actress Leah Remini is 49. Actor Jake Busey is 48. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Johnson is 47. Rock musician T-Bone Willy is 47. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 46. Actor Greg Vaughan is 46. Actress Elizabeth Reaser is 44. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell is 43. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 39. Rock musician Billy Martin is 38. Rock musician Wayne Sermon is 35. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 22. Actress Sterling Jerins is 15.
