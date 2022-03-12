Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 12

Today’s Birthday (03/12/22). Prepare to realize a bold vision this year. Implement plans with steady, methodical coordination. Creative communications flower this spring. Summer explorations take an unexpected twist. Make incredible educational discoveries this autumn, before winter news alters the plot. Thrive and grow behind closed doors.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance a domestic dream closer to reality. Clean and prepare for the changes you’d like. Get supplies and materials together. You’re building lasting value.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Creativity flowers with encouragement. Draw, sketch and record. Write your piece. Imbue it with life and vigor. Connect the dots. Share a powerful story.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Develop lucrative possibilities. Discover unexpected fringe benefits. Keep your sense of humor. Get more for less with shrewd planning. Strategize for maximum gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Luck favors ambition and initiative. Go for what you want. Others provide a boost. Accept support graciously. A dream calls to you. Follow your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful solitude suits you fine. Clean, organize and put things away. Meditate and recharge. Imagine and dream. Plan and prepare for what’s next.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Good things flow through your social networks. Share the load when it’s heavier. Share resources, solutions and ideas. Share from your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional deadline has your attention. Upgrade workplace technology if necessary. The impossible seems accessible. Push for extra gain. Your influence is on the rise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Explore and learn new tricks. Widen your understanding. Broaden your horizons. Monitor conditions and avoid risks. Educational inspiration spurs action.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Establishing efficient routines now saves money later. Fix something before it breaks. Collaborate to manage shared accounts. Bring home some fresh bread.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity with your partner. Follow a bright idea to a special connection. Get into something fun together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your energy is in demand. Juggle work and personal responsibilities skillfully. Physical action gets satisfying results. Savor special workout time for yourself. Nurture your health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice your arts and skills to grow. Prioritize love. Abandon yourself to fun, passion and romance. Someone finds you especially attractive and charming.

Notable birthdays: Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 90. Actor Barbara Feldon is 89. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 76. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 75. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 74. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., is 74. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 73. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 72. Author Carl Hiaasen is 69. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 66. Actor Lesley Manville is 66. Actor Jerry Levine is 65. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 65. Actor Jason Beghe is 62. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 62. Actor Titus Welliver is 60. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 60. Actor Julia Campbell is 59. Actor Jake Weber is 59. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 54. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 54. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 53.

