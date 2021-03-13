Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 13

Today’s Birthday (03/13/21). Realize bold dreams and visions this year. Imagine, plan and strengthen infrastructures for consistent action. Jump over professional hurdles this spring, before a domestic project flowers this summer. Winter creative or communication redirections motivate your career status to new heights. Listen to your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Pisces New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical and spiritual phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect. The next phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the New Moon. Share love, support and appreciation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under the New Moon in Pisces. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Pursue career opportunities.