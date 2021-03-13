Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 13

Today’s Birthday (03/13/21). Realize bold dreams and visions this year. Imagine, plan and strengthen infrastructures for consistent action. Jump over professional hurdles this spring, before a domestic project flowers this summer. Winter creative or communication redirections motivate your career status to new heights. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Pisces New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical and spiritual phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect. The next phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the New Moon. Share love, support and appreciation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under the New Moon in Pisces. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Pursue career opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider fresh perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms over two weeks under this Pisces New Moon. Collaborations flower. Support each other. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — This Pisces New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under the New Moon in Pisces. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Step into new prosperity over the next few weeks. Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets. Tap into win-win situations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Raise talents, capacities and skills to new levels with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Roy Haynes is 96. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 88. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 82. R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 81. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 72. Actor William H. Macy is 71. Comedian Robin Duke is 67. Actor Dana Delany is 65. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is 64. Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 61. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 59. Actor Christopher Collet is 53. Rock musician Matt McDonough (Mudvayne) is 52. Actor Annabeth Gish is 50. Actor Tracy Wells is 50. Rapper-actor Common is 49. Rapper Khujo (Goodie Mob, The Lumberjacks) is 49. Singer Glenn Lewis is 46.
Actor Danny Masterson is 45. Actor Noel Fisher is 37. Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 37. Actor Emile Hirsch is 36. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 26. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 17.