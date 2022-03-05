Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 5

Today’s Birthday (03/05/22). Envision, plan and prepare this year. Disciplined efforts behind closed doors get satisfying results. Springtime creativity blossoms before shifting travel conditions require flexibility this summer. Expand explorations next autumn, before winter changes redirect communication or publishing plans. You can bring a dream to life.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Help your team score, with Mars in Aquarius for six weeks. Coordinated action advances by leaps and bounds. Anything seems possible together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Move forward boldly. Advance professionally, with Mars in Aquarius. Your status and influence rise over six weeks. Focus energy to win a prize.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Wear comfortable shoes, with Mars in Aquarius. Travel, studies and adventures beckon over the next six weeks. Get involved in a fascinating inquiry.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Shared accounts grow over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Collaborate to pull in extra resources. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together and get farther, with Mars in Aquarius. Take your partnership to new heights over the next six weeks. Collaborate for common goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Physical efforts get results, with Mars in Aquarius for six weeks. Practice to grow stronger. Nurture yourself with exercise, nature and good food.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Actions speak louder than words, with Mars in Aquarius. Passion, romance and creativity spark easily for six weeks. Express your heart. Advance for love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply physical energy to home renovation, organization and beautification over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Provide love and comfort for family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative projects flower over the next six weeks. Learn difficult material quickly, with Mars in Aquarius. Write, record and promote. Share your story.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize a lucrative opportunity. Profits rise over six weeks, with Aquarius Mars. Your efforts now can produce lasting benefits. Invest for steady growth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Develop personal passions, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. Take decisive action for what you want. You’ve got the power. Grow an initiative.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise your vision. Update long-term plans and priorities, with Mars in Aquarius. Clean closets, garages and attics. Invent possibilities. Organize for what’s next.

Notable birthdays: Actor Paul Sand is 90. Actor James B. Sikking is 88. Actor Fred Williamson is 84. Actor Samantha Eggar is 83. Actor Michael Warren is 76. Actor Eddie Hodges is 75. Singer Eddy Grant is 74. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 70. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 68. Magician Penn Jillette is 67. Actor Adriana Barraza is 66. Actor Talia Balsam is 63. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 60. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 56. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 53. Rock musician John Frusciante is 52. Singer Rome is 52. Actor Kevin Connolly is 48. Actor Eva Mendes is 48. Actor Jill Ritchie is 48. Actor Jolene Blalock is 47. Model Niki Taylor is 47. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 44. Actor Karolina Wydra is 41. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 40. Actor Dominique McElligott is 36. Actor Sterling Knight is 33.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0