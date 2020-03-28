Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 28

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends to advance a special cause. Good luck amplifies disciplined efforts. Love is the motivating factor. Pull together for common gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Actions taken now can have long-term benefit. Take advantage of a lucky chance for rising professional status and influence. You’re ready.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study and write. Confirm reservations and prepare to launch. An educational exploration offers tantalizing rewards. Reach out and make a long-distance connection for amazing discoveries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep things practical. Share fun experiences together, rather than buying expensive gifts. Put extra money into savings. Grow shared accounts with steady contribution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take advantage of the chance to connect and deepen your partnership. Encourage each other to dream and invent inspiring possibilities. Express your respect and admiration.