Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 21

Today’s Birthday (03/21/20). Good fortune shines on your career this year. Practice together for coordinated teamwork. An amazing opportunity motivates a home renovation. Adapt to summer itinerary changes before a blossoming domestic bliss phase. Change your story next winter before a most excellent adventure. Your influence is growing.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep existing commitments and review plans and schedules before accepting new responsibilities. Make time for love, beauty, rest and relaxation. Create an inspiring long-term goal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Check public opinion before presenting. Adapt with suggestions and coaching from others. Pull together with friends and allies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to complete a professional priority. Talk about dream careers with friends. Share resources for advancement. Help each other rise. It’s easier together.