Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 1

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a sweet groove with your work, exercise and health. Follow a dream, goal or aspiration. Do what’s best for your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Let fun and romance rule the day. Practice your arts, talents and skills. Entertain dreams, speculation and big questions. Savor time with people you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic comforts especially delight. Fill your home with beautiful touches. Nurture family, pets and garden. Cook up something delicious. Savor the goodness you’ve created.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Streamline routines. Edit to simplify. Little things can express your love. Find artistic touches. Share gratitude, dreams, passions and curiosities. Connect and communicate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Invest in work you love. Ask for the resources you need. Make an idealistic commitment and go for it. Take advantage of lucrative opportunities.