Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 15

Today’s Birthday (05/15/21). Your status and influence rocket this year. Build strength with consistent practices. Finding financial solutions together this spring sets the stage for rising summer cash flow. Next winter inspires a change in personal direction, before a collaborative effort hits pay dirt. Enjoy the ride.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on home and family. Domestic projects produce satisfying results. Action now can have long-lasting benefit. Take advantage of a lucky break. Savor sweetness together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Write your story. Grab an unexpected opportunity. Launch and publish. Get your message out. Find your networks and share.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Take advantage of lucrative possibilities. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Invest in success. Profit from a dreamer’s vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re more confident and bolder. Advance a personal passion project. Enjoy spontaneous diversions and treats. You can have your cake and eat it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — What could be possible next? Organize and plan in private. Look for hidden opportunities. Listen to intuition. Make preparations behind the scenes. Envision perfection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork flowers. Connect with friends to advance community causes. Share encouragement and support. Decisive action can take huge ground. Rely on each other.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. You’re attracting the attention of someone important. Consistent efforts win. Get expert support when needed. Consider moves and push to advance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find unexpected adventure. Studies reveal hidden treasure. Dig into an interesting thread. Avoid risk or complications. Research the back story. Make an exciting discovery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Energize positive cash flow. Collaborate to benefit family finances. Fix something before it breaks. Find new efficiencies. Coordinate your moves and pull together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration pays. You and your partner can adapt seamlessly to an unexpected opportunity. Quick action can get satisfying results. Coordinate your moves and go.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pick up the pace. Push to advance. Extra effort wins a prize. A previously closed door opens. Focus for excellent performance. Go for the gold!
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make more time for love. Pamper yourself and your dear ones. Romance blossoms in small kindnesses. Have fun with friends and family. Express your heart.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 85. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 85. Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is 84. Singer Lenny Welch is 83. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 79. Actor Gunilla Hutton is 79. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 75. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 73. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 73. Actor Nicholas Hammond (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 68. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 68. Actor Lee Horsley is 66. TV personality Giselle Fernández is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 60. Actor Brenda Bakke is 58. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 52. Actor Brad Rowe is 51. Actor David Charvet is 49. Actor Russell Hornsby is 47. Rock musician Ahmet Zappa is 47.