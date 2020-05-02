Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today’s Birthday (05/02/20). Expand your horizons through study this year. Steady focus grows your career. Financial barriers redirect your team this summer, inspiring valuable networking, communication and connection. Flexibility allows for adaptation. Finding income in new and different directions leads to satisfying winter profits. Together, you’ve got this.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The possibilities seem endless. Practice increasing your physical energy and skills. You’re especially quick and charming. Wait for the best timing to make your move.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize romance and fun. Get creative with self-expression, artistry and flair. You’re especially attractive and attracted. Connect with someone special to share your latest passion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with domestic and family projects. Tend your garden with love. Discuss dreams, visions and possibilities. Strategize and prioritize which improvements to begin first.