Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 22

Today’s Birthday (05/22/21). Deepen your educational exploration this year. Earn prizes with diligence, persistence and determination. Adjusting to changes with your partner this spring inspires a summertime personal flowering. Slowing down to look within this winter leads to blossoming romance. Investigate passions, talents and skills to grow stronger.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your hero comes to the rescue. Discipline and experience matters. Connect and communicate. Let someone teach you a new trick. It’s all for love and family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Creativity energizes your work. Practice the basics to reach for mastery. Advance with open eyes, ears and heart. Abandon false illusions. Physical action builds strength.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Apply disciplined practices with creativity and compassion for satisfying results. Share sweet moments with dear ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with family. Authorize domestic improvements for long-term benefit. Invest in durability. Avoid risk or waste. Fill your home with love and deliciousness.