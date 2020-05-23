Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 23

Notable birthdays: Actress Barbara Barrie is 89. Actress Joan Collins is 87. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 84. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 76. Actress Lauren Chapin is 75. Country singer Misty Morgan is 75. Country singer Judy Rodman is 69. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler is 66. Singer Luka Bloom is 65. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 64. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 62. Actress Lea DeLaria is 62. Country singer Shelly West is 62. Author Mitch Albom is 62. Actor Linden Ashby is 60. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 59. Actress Melissa McBride is 55. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 53. Actress Laurel Holloman is 52. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 50. Singer Lorenzo is 48. Country singer Brian McComas is 48. Actor John Pollono is 48. Singer Maxwell is 47. Singer Jewel is 46. Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 46. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 45. Actor D.J. Cotrona is 40. Actor Lane Garrison is 40. Actor-comedian Tim Robinson is 39. Actor Adam Wylie is 36. Movie writer-director Ryan Coogler is 34. Golfer Morgan Pressel is 32. Actor Alberto Frezza is 31. Folk/pop singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz is 29.