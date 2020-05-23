Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 23

Today’s Birthday (05/23/20). Pull together for shared gain this year. Plan and prepare carefully for travels and explorations. A collaborative challenge this summer inspires new income levels. Choose another road with shared accounts. Winter changes affect you personally, leading to renewed partnership and flowering collaboration. Love gives you strength.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Feminine wisdom provides practical solutions. Connect and communicate to share resources with your networks. Contribute to a miracle.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Sort out resources and provisions. Put a sweet spin on your sales pitch. Your spurred to take action. Good news opens new potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re empowered and energized. Take practical actions. Close a deal or sign papers. Who do you want to be and contribute? Pursue a personal purpose.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Get quiet and imagine perfection. Envision a dream come true. What would it look like? Consider recent lessons and make plans. Listen to your spirit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Community contribution feeds your heart. Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Play your part in a larger symphony. Address an urgent need.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional growth surges. Talk about what you love, and find an opportunity to apply your skills. Let magnetism draw you together with a powerful team.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore a subject of your fascination. Add illustrations to animate your research. Investigate curious clues. Colleagues have an interesting interpretation. Share your discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with shared financial decisions. Strategize to take advantage of an unforeseen opportunity. Doubts slow you down. Review pros, cons and potential consequences.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your greatest strength is love. Collaboration flowers in new directions. Express passion, artistry and heartfelt messages. Work together to add beauty, kindness and support.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Beauty is soul food. Find trees, flowers, birds and bees. Physical action provides satisfying results. Prioritize health and fitness. Nurture your mind, body and spirit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize fun with beloved people. A romantic connection heats up. You’re especially charming, and charmed. Engage in witty conversation with someone you enjoy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make a beautiful domestic transformation. Put in a garden or add a new element. Make an improvement to support your family. Cook, clean and repair.
Thought for Today: “Sometimes you have to be silent in order to be heard.” — Swiss proverb.
Notable birthdays: Actress Barbara Barrie is 89. Actress Joan Collins is 87. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 84. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 76. Actress Lauren Chapin is 75. Country singer Misty Morgan is 75. Country singer Judy Rodman is 69. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler is 66. Singer Luka Bloom is 65. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 64. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 62. Actress Lea DeLaria is 62. Country singer Shelly West is 62. Author Mitch Albom is 62. Actor Linden Ashby is 60. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 59. Actress Melissa McBride is 55. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 53. Actress Laurel Holloman is 52. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 50. Singer Lorenzo is 48. Country singer Brian McComas is 48. Actor John Pollono is 48. Singer Maxwell is 47. Singer Jewel is 46. Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 46. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 45. Actor D.J. Cotrona is 40. Actor Lane Garrison is 40. Actor-comedian Tim Robinson is 39. Actor Adam Wylie is 36. Movie writer-director Ryan Coogler is 34. Golfer Morgan Pressel is 32. Actor Alberto Frezza is 31. Folk/pop singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz is 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!