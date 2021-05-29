Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 29

Today’s Birthday (05/29/21). Exploration reveals unimagined rewards this year. Grab gold stars with backstage diligence. Adapt around a partnership obstacle this spring, before personal victories this summer. Peaceful privacy inspires processing, dreaming and invention next winter, inviting new love and collaboration. Discover and deepen passions, talents and skills.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care with communications, with Mercury retrograde. Clear up misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects after three weeks. Plan and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review financial records and budgets.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Figure out what works and what doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Keep mechanical equipment repaired and tuned. Reestablish old bonds. Indulge nostalgia and retrospection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Gemini Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review professional data closely with, Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise educational plans over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Avoid travel or expense. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Edit your research.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills and debt. Review statements for errors. Secure what you’ve gained.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domesticity satisfies. Clean, sort and organize over, with Mercury retrograde. Review papers, photos and possessions. Make repairs. Backup important files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.
Notable birthdays: Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 83. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser is 82. Actor Helmut Berger is 77. Rock singer Gary Brooker (Procol Harum) is 76. Actor Anthony Geary is 74. Actor Cotter Smith is 72. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 71. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 68.
Singer LaToya Jackson is 65. Actor Ted Levine is 64. Actor Annette Bening is 63. Actor Rupert Everett is 62. Actor Adrian Paul is 62. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 60. Actor Lisa Whelchel is 58. Actor Tracey Bregman is 58. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 54. Actor Anthony Azizi is 52. Actor Laverne Cox is 49.