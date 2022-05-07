Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 7

Today’s Birthday (05/07/22). Grow stronger together this year. Expand your career, with disciplined practices and routines. Personal accomplishments light up the spring, before summer changes affect your partnership. Collaboration and romance flower newly this autumn, soothing a winter personal challenge. Connect for shared fun, support and strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Talk about a romantic adventure. Invent new possibilities. Revive forgotten ones with better conditions now. Share something delicious. Have fun with people you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Invest in a domestic dream. Slow and listen for what’s wanted and needed. Gain additional points with someone you love. Enjoy the comforts of home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Express what’s in your heart. Creative conversations energize you. Write and craft your story. Illustrate an imaginative idea. Share and engage with your networks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your persuasive charm. Connect the pieces of a lucrative puzzle. Put them together one by one. Develop profitable conversations into satisfying results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Incorporate personal touches. Advance a passion project with love. Conditions are ripe for success. Realize a dream with steady action. Learn from someone experienced.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor tranquility. Consider dreams past and present. Process a recent transition or change. Listen to your heart. Notice which direction you want to go.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect into a fun conversation with interesting people. Teamwork can move mountains. Collaborate to advance a shared dream to the next level. Celebrate the results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Solve a challenge at work. You’re learning valuable skills that advance your career. Discover talents you didn’t know you had. Someone important is paying attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions. Expand your horizons and explore the wider world, near or far. Study practical tricks and skills. Research and investigate. Share your discoveries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make a lucrative connection. Review budgets and expenses. Hunt and you can find the resources you need. Coordinate with your partner to grow shared accounts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strategize with your partner for greatest ease and efficiency. Develop creative projects and shared fun. Indulge romantic flights of fantasy. Get playful together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize your work and fitness routines. Get your body moving! Nurture your health with physical action, connection with nature, good food and rest.

Notable birthdays: R&B singer Thelma Houston is 79. Actor Robin Strasser is 77. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 76. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 76. Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 75. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 72. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 70. Actor Michael E. Knight is 63. Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 61. Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 57. Actor Traci Lords is 54. Actor Morocco Omari is 52. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 51. Actor Breckin Meyer is 48. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 36. Actor-comedian Aidy Bryant is 35. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 31. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 30. Actor Dylan Gelula is 28.

