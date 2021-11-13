Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 13

Today’s Birthday (11/13/21). Grow from your home sanctuary this year. Make domestic improvements and upgrades with steady, disciplined attention. Partnership twists redirect this autumn, leading to profitable winter opportunities. Springtime fun and romance flower into personal accomplishments next summer. Nurture family, including yourself, with loving care.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and review. Listen to someone with experience. Let someone teach you a new trick. The facts you need can be found. Recharge batteries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork pays off. Discover a conflict between fantasy and reality. Application challenges a theory. An idealist needs to be held to facts. Research before deciding.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your professional theories may require revision when put into practice. Adapt around unexpected developments. Adjust for new realities. Blend functionality with imagination.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Check out an interesting suggestion. Dive deeper into a fascinating subject. Inventive ideas reveal potential for something greater. Study and explore the possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review budgets to find any leaks. Conserve resources. Persuade a skeptic to try something new. Close the books on an old deal. Celebrate together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share great ideas with your partner. Creative collaboration sizzles. Find hidden silver linings. Coordinate efforts for shared gain. A sense of humor is worth gold.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice and build strength. Monitor health and work conditions. If the pace is too quick, don’t join the race yet. Enjoy the process.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Logic meets desire. A bold vision can get thwarted by a surprise. Relax and have fun with the situation. Adapt expectations as you go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on your dream home. Consider bizarre or unusual solutions. Find a new purpose for something old. Prioritize family comfort and harmony. Get creative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Share your dreams. Indulge a fantasy. Fall into a lovely moment. Discover inspiring art, music or ideas. Creativity inspires you. Express a bold possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Monitor the numbers, while keeping love in the equation. Creative efforts can win lucrative rewards. Feed your efforts with a sense of possibility and purpose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Speculate on possibilities and potential. Follow a personal whim, curiosity or dream. Read and research. Not all innovations work as planned. Adapt and adjust.

Notable birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 87. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 80. Blues singer John Hammond is 79. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 75. Actor Joe Mantegna is 74. Actor Sheila Frazier is 73. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 68. Actor Chris Noth is 67. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 66. Actor Rex Linn is 65. Actor Caroline Goodall is 62. Actor Neil Flynn is 61. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 58. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 57. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 54. Actor Steve Zahn is 54. Actor Gerard Butler is 52. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 52. Actor Jordan Bridges is 48. Actor Aisha Hinds is 46. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 43. Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) is 42. Actor Rahul Kohli is 36.

