Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 21

Today’s Birthday (11/21/20). This year could get especially lucrative. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter redirects a collaborative effort, leading to a growth and development phase for a passion project. Make a personal change next summer, inspiring blossoming romance and partnership. Save and spend wisely.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — For a month, with the Sun in Sagittarius, exploration calls. Shift your attention toward educational, cultural or philosophical matters. Expand your sphere of influence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on managing shared resources this month. Focus on financial growth under the Sagittarius Sun. Collaborate for common cause. Support the team.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and fitness. Put your heart into your work and it flowers. Collaboration comes naturally, with the Sun in Sagittarius this month.