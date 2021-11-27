Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 27

Today’s Birthday (11/27/21). Muses sing to you this year. Faithful routines build and advance your creative goals. Confidence powers winter actions, building physical strength and endurance for springtime health victories. A quiet summer allows reflection to process changes, inspiring autumn innovations. Express passions, wishes and dreams.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Stick to basics. Routines could get disrupted by extra work or responsibilities. Postpone what you can. Grab an opportunity and clean up later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A busy schedule could reduce romantic distractions. Keep promises or change your word. Misunderstandings abound. Stay efficiently quiet. Grab fun opportunities for lasting gain.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Stick close to home. Reduce chaos levels. You can get a lot done with quiet focus. Tempers can flare. Misunderstandings abound. Stay cool.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Study the situation. Delays, traffic and confusion could disrupt your creative process. Keep a low profile. Refine and edit. Reinforce practical structures. Discover synchronicity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit potential is high. Talk is cheap, though. Don’t believe everything. Postpone financial discussions. Miscommunications waste time. Simplify. Keep your eye on the ball.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Abandon a preconception, especially about yourself. Don’t give attention to self-limiting monologues. For new results, say something new. Follow your own curiosity and interests.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful surroundings soothe your sensitivities. Avoid noise or chaos and get productive in private. Decrease clutter and go for clarity. Recharge with natural beauty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business to get your piece of a group puzzle completed. Avoid rumors, gossip or controversy. Discussions can spin. Focus on existing promises.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Work takes priority. Communications can get garbled, or shipments delayed. Minimize chatter or distractions to handle basic responsibilities and obligations. Check facts carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to consider conditions. Expect traffic and delays. Misunderstandings abound. Tempers may be short. Study routes and options. Find another solution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Manage joint funds without fuss. Handle the basics and leave financial discussions for another day. Misunderstandings, chaos and delays could irritate. Go for quiet productivity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Settle into familiar routines with your partner. Avoid arguments or miscommunications and keep your side of a bargain. Distractions abound. Clean messes and relax.

Notable birthdays: Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 79. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 70. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 66. Actor William Fichtner is 65. Caroline Kennedy is 64. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 64. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 62. Actor Michael Rispoli is 61. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 61. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 61. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 59. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 59. Actor Fisher Stevens is 58. Actor Robin Givens is 57. Actor Michael Vartan is 53. Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 52. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 51. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 50. Rapper Twista is 49.

