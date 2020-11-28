Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 28

Today’s Birthday (11/28/20). Lucrative opportunities abound this year. Discipline pays. Your dream home comes into focus. Support each other through changes this winter, before making a powerful personal discovery. Letting go of practices that no longer serve next summer inspires a flowering partnership phase. Together, plant seeds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — As your fantasies clarify, they get more tangible and achievable. With Neptune direct, the way forward becomes apparent. Dreams provide valuable insight and motivation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A group project gains forward momentum with Neptune direct. Strange powers of attraction are at work. Teamwork produces satisfying results. Advance a shared dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status rises with Neptune stationing direct. Career decisions gel. Dreams and ambitions clarify. Seemingly elusive opportunities come into focus. Go for it.