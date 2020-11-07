Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Nov. 7

Today’s Birthday (11/07/20). Communicate and network to grow this year. Creativity thrives on regular practices and routines. Winter challenges affect family finances, inspiring a boost to your own income. Stash some silver for summer expenses, before your collaborative project strikes gold. Get creative and express your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Think it over before rushing in. You don’t have the full picture. There’s more at play than meets the eye. Choose what’s best for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and focus on household matters. Listen to intuition. Rather than jumping into action, assess conditions. Make simple plans together. Enjoy domestic comforts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical priorities with communications and creative projects. Study options and weigh pros and cons before committing. Review for best potential.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cash flow could slow with unexpected undercurrents. Adapt to new conditions. Don’t jump into anything without testing it first. Consult experts with questions.