Today’s Birthday (11/09/19). Generate profitable results this year. Steadily strengthen communication channels and networks. Celebrate a buzz-worthy creative achievement this winter, leading to changes in your educational exploration. Expect a summer cash flow kink before new horizons reveal stunning views. Savor priceless experiences with those you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover a structural problem with a personal project. Talk about the results you want and get practical advice. Invest in education for future growth.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Let go of preconceptions and assumptions. Conversation can lead to powerful possibilities. Plan in detail before taking action. Relax and let your subconscious work on it.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A crazy idea might even work. Work out structural discrepancies. Figure out roles and responsibilities. Share talents, energy and resources. Powerful negotiations convince others.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate favorable terms. Take extra care with professional costs and expenditures. Research for long-lasting quality and value. Your influence is on the rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Long-distance travels could face delays or breakdowns ... instead, find what you need in your own backyard. Make a lucky connection with interesting future potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial challenges confront a shared venture. Communication is your golden key. Apply it to every locked door. Look for silver linings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss new developments with your partner. A brilliant suggestion is worth investigating. Proceed carefully and thoughtfully. Resolve an issue for long-term benefit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to navigate an obstacle or barrier. Don’t try to force things. Prioritize health and wellness. Reinforce physical structures, and practice to build strength.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A disruption could affect your long-term romantic plans. Stay in close communication to adapt to changes in real time. Share what’s in your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Listen to all views and come to a consensus on solutions to implement. Create a beautiful possibility together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to a structural breakdown by communicating and connecting with talented allies. Reveal your ideas in private and practice diplomacy. Advance with expert support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Changes could provoke unexpected expenses. Wait on an expensive decision. Costs can vary widely. Research to avoid getting burned. A beneficial development alters the score.
Thought for Today: “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” — William Faulkner, American author (1897-1962).
Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 88. Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is 84. Actor Charlie Robinson is 74. Movie director Bille August is 71. Actor Robert David Hall is 71. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 68. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 67. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 60. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 59. Actress Ion Overman is 50. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 50. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 49. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 49. Actor Jason Antoon is 48. Actor Eric Dane is 47. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 46. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 41. Country singer Corey Smith is 40. Country singer Chris Lane is 35. Actress Emily Tyra is 32. Actress Nikki Blonsky is 31. Actress-model Analeigh Tipton is 31.
