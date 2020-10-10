Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 10

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can feel the love. You’re especially attractive and charming. Use your power and confidence for good. Share acknowledgment, respect and admiration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Learn from the past. Create an inspiring vision and organize the steps to achieve it. Practice soothing rituals and meditate on what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends for shared fun and support. Teamwork gets amazing results. Collaborate and share in a satisfying accomplishment. You’re surrounded by love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Postpone expensive socializing. The more you do, the more you’re in demand. Physical passion hits a high. Try some form of waling or movement meditation. The best things in life are still free. Reassess your aspirations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your educational journey opens to a new possibility. What do you want to learn? Your wanderlust is getting worse. Strengthen and grow virtual connections.