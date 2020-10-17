Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 17

Today’s Birthday (10/17/20). Nurture your garden for bounteous growth this year. Benefit through steady attention and tender loving care. Winter investigations shift direction, leading to a creative breakthrough. Revising, editing and clarifying a summer project leads to an exciting exploration. Harvest what you grow from the seeds you sow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unexpected bonus with joint accounts. Verify from a second source. Pull together to adapt to financial changes. Contribute, build and grow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Engage in a fascinating conversation. Collaborative moves can dance around an unforeseen obstacle. Encourage each other to grow. Share resources, passions and results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Prioritize health and vitality. Focus to manage a busy schedule despite interruptions or distractions. Maintain physical practices for renewed energy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into something fun, despite challenges or unexpected changes. Love sweetens any situation. Share common pleasures with your inner circle. Find silver linings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss the domestic improvements desired to align on priorities. Handle simple repairs and improvements. Clear out clutter. A coat of paint works wonders.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. A creative project animates you. Stay alert, to respond to concerns quickly. Adapt to breaking news. Get into an intensive learning phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow. Make bargains, agreements and connections. Monitor the situation in real-time. Opportunities can hide under changes. Watch for them.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Polish your appearance for upcoming spotlights. Your work is gaining attention. Use your influence for good. Speak for a cause close to your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge in peaceful settings. Avoid controversy or trouble. Savor private rituals, meditation and contemplation. Imagine how you’d like things to go.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are your inspiration. Find new ways to connect. Collaborate for common gain. Teamwork opens new possibilities. Adapt to changes with help.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Professional challenges have your focus. Assess what you’ve got and what’s needed. Find temporary solutions and make longer-term investments when you can. Adjust position.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get into an adventurous phase. Can you travel safely? Explore new opportunities. Monitor conditions closely as changes continue. Investigate options. Make a long-distance connection.
Notable birthdays: Actor Marsha Hunt is 103. Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 78. Singer Gary Puckett is 78. Actor Michael McKean is 73. Actor George Wendt is 72. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 71. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 64. Country singer Alan Jackson is 62. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 61. Movie director Rob Marshall is 60. Actor Grant Shaud is 60. Animator Mike Judge is 58. Rock singer-musician Fred LeBlanc (Cowboy Mouth) is 57. Actor-comedian Norm Macdonald is 57. Singer Rene’ Dif is 53. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 52. Actor Wood Harris is 51. Singer Wyclef Jean is 51.
World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 51. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (‘N Sync) is 49. Rapper Eminem is 48. Actor Sharon Leal is 48. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 46. Rock musician Sergio Andrade is 43. Actor Felicity Jones is 37. Actor Chris Lowell is 36. Actor Dee Jay Daniels is 32.
