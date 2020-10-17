Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 17

Today’s Birthday (10/17/20). Nurture your garden for bounteous growth this year. Benefit through steady attention and tender loving care. Winter investigations shift direction, leading to a creative breakthrough. Revising, editing and clarifying a summer project leads to an exciting exploration. Harvest what you grow from the seeds you sow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unexpected bonus with joint accounts. Verify from a second source. Pull together to adapt to financial changes. Contribute, build and grow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Engage in a fascinating conversation. Collaborative moves can dance around an unforeseen obstacle. Encourage each other to grow. Share resources, passions and results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Prioritize health and vitality. Focus to manage a busy schedule despite interruptions or distractions. Maintain physical practices for renewed energy.