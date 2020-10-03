Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 3

Notable brthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 84. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 79. Actor Alan Rachins is 78. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 77. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 71. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 70. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 69. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 66. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 66. Actor Hart Bochner is 64. Actor Peter Frechette is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 61. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 61. Actor Jack Wagner is 61. Actor/musician Marcus Giamatti is 59. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 58. Actor Clive Owen is 56. Actor Janel Moloney is 51. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 51. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 49. Rock singer G. Love is 48. Actor Keiko Agena is 47. Actor Neve Campbell is 47. Actor Lena Headey is 47. Singer India.Arie is 45. Rapper Talib Kweli is 45. Actor Alanna Ubach is 45. Actor Seann William Scott is 44. Actor Shannyn Sossamon is 42. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 41. Actor Seth Gabel is 39. Rock musician Mark King (Hinder) is 38. Actor Erik Von Detten is 38. Singer-musician Cherrill Green (Edens Edge) is 37. Actor Tessa Thompson is 37. Country singer Drake White is 37. Actor Meagan Holder is 36. Actor Christopher Marquette is 36. Actor-singer Ashlee Simpson is 36. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 32. Actor Alicia Vikander is 32. Actor Noah Schnapp (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 16.