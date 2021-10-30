Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 30

Today’s Birthday (10/30/21). Grow from home this year. Disciplined routines and efforts generate beautiful domestic results. Navigate tricky waters with your partner this autumn, before rising winter cash flow. Springtime collaboration and romance flower, leading to personal discovery and insight next summer. Household renovation supports family harmony.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re strong and growing stronger. Make future financial plans over about six weeks, with Mars in Scorpio. Revise budgets. Put action behind financial goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance heats up. Get a workout buddy. Keep your word, with Mars in Scorpio. Dance together. Take turns leading. Have fun with your partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. Focus physical energy on work over six weeks, with Mars in Scorpio. Nurture your body, mind and spirit with good food and nature.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Lead by example. Actions speak louder than words, with Mars in Scorpio for six weeks. Back up your romantic words. Have fun together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make changes to domestic infrastructure, with Mars in Scorpio. Fix what’s stuck or broken over the next six weeks. Home renovation demands physical effort.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Energize through writing, publishing and communications projects over the next six weeks, with Mars in Scorpio. Creativity inspires your actions. Animate your ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get productive behind closed doors. Avoid reckless spending. Energize your cash flow over the next six weeks, with Mars in Scorpio. Grab lucrative opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized and spurred into action, with Mars in your sign. Focus on personal development over the next six weeks. Use your power for good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Plan moves in advance. Declutter and organize, with Mars in Scorpio. Clean closets, garages and attics over the next six weeks. Meditate in nature.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Anything seems possible for your team. Pull together for a big prize, with Mars in Scorpio. Many hands make light work. Social networking reveals solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Advance in your career. With Mars in Scorpio for six weeks, make bold moves. Pour physical energy into professional endeavors. Your labors pay off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Investigate potential travels and exploration over six weeks, with Mars in Scorpio. Invest in yourself with higher education. Discover new solutions. Learn valuable skills.

Notable birthdays: Movie director Claude Lelouch is 84. Rock singer Grace Slick is 82. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 82. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 80. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 78. Actor Henry Winkler is 76. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 75. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 75. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 74. Actor Leon Rippy is 72. Actor Harry Hamlin is 70. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 68. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 67. Actor Kevin Pollak is 64. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 61. Actor Michael Beach is 58. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 56. Actor Jack Plotnick is 53. Comedian Ben Bailey is 51. Actor Billy Brown is 51. Actor Nia Long is 51. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 45. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 43. Actor Matthew Morrison is 43.

