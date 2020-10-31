Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 31

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Taurus Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with your partner under this Halloween Full Moon. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans. Get extra rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon. Steady routines build strength and endurance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon.