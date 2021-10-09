Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Oct. 9

Today’s Birthday (10/09/21). Focus on love to grow this year. Dedicated practices keep the passion alive. Autumn changes affect shared finances, before a creative prize rewards this winter. Joint accounts swell next spring, leading to your own summer cash flow surge. Prioritize fun, family and romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities reveal complications. Secrets and revelations rearrange the game board. Think quickly. Figure out your landing spot before making a move.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative projects can get especially lucrative. Build strong foundations for stability. Work together to pull in and preserve a nice harvest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Join forces for common gain and get farther than anticipated. Action gets results. Collaborate to share a bonus. Get expert support when needed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get moving! Action gets satisfying results. Communication opens doors. Advance your practices for health, strength and energy. Score extra points for fresh air and sunshine.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Choose the most fun option. Romantic possibilities tempt. It’s a lovely day to pop the question. Express your passion and creativity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Savor domestic arts and comforts. Bake something luscious. Cook, clean, garden or sew. Rearrange things for better function and beauty. Act on your inspiration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a persuasive case. Share, network and connect with like-minded allies. Energize a movement. Creativity and passion combine for extra power. Ask for it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a lucrative venture. Develop details and discover new treasure. Take advantage of lucky conditions to surge ahead. Watch for opportunities at the top.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal cause by leaps and bounds. Prioritize practicalities. Make a brilliant connection. Step naturally into greater leadership. Your greatest strength is love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot for contemplation. Natural settings soothe your spirit. Make beauty a priority. You’re gaining a deeper understanding. Savor restful rituals. Envision possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your team is hot. Support the cause and pull with all your heart. Help friends make valuable connections and scores. Contribute for a win.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional project has potential to take off. Lines of communication are wide open. File papers, sign contracts and deliver the goods. Someone important notices.

Notable birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 81. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 80. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 80. R&B singer Nona Hendryx is 77. Singer Jackson Browne is 73. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 71. Actor Gary Frank is 71. Actor Richard Chaves is 70. Actor Robert Wuhl is 70. Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 69. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 68. Actor Scott Bakula is 67. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 67. Actor John O’Hurley is 67. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 66. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 63. Actor Michael Paré is 63. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 61. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 60. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 57. Singer P.J. Harvey is 52. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: “12 Years a Slave”) is 52.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0