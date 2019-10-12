Today’s Birthday (10/12/19). This year favors creative expression, communication and intellect. Steady action gets the desired results at home. Discover new love and romance this winter before career duties require attention. Unsnarl a communications tangle next summer before a professional windfall delights. Use your persuasive charms for good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Use persuasion and gentle support rather than force. Unexpected news requires adaptation. Slow down to reconsider and adjust your view. Find out what’s going on.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Stay in rather than going out. Postpone overstimulation in order to savor peace and quiet. Adapt to changing circumstances. Consider your moves in advance. Make plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t push your team. Wait until everyone’s ready. Support each other through an unexpected plot twist. Consider the situation through another’s point of view.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Check work obligations for changes. Adapt to news in real time. Allow flexibility with scheduling for greater agility. Guard against impulsive behavior. Stay thorough and methodical.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Choose your route and itinerary. Expand boundaries to follow a passion, cause or study. An educational discovery may not go as planned. Reassess.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Navigate financial changes or uncertainty. You can see what needs to be done. Listen to trusted advisors and respected elders. Collaborate to grow shared funding.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unplanned obstacle interrupts things between you and your partner. Keep your patience and sense of humor. Avoid damaging impulses. Figure out what’s wanted.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing physical moves. There may be fierce competition. The finish line may seem distant or blurred. Take it one step at a time.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romantic ideas may not go as planned. Someone you love may need support. Step in and provide a helping hand. Stay gracious and forgiving.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Support your family in the wake of recent changes. Passions may be intense. Listening can be more powerful than speaking. Keep an open mind. Patiently clean and organize.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review and test what you’ve recently learned. Reassess priorities. You’re generating buzz far and wide. Express emotions and creativity through journaling, writing or publishing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Uncertainty could disrupt business dealings. Carefully observe the big picture. Keep taking ground with a financial goal. Slow and steady wins the race.
Thought for Today: “The want of logic annoys. Too much logic bores. Life eludes logic, and everything that logic alone constructs remains artificial and forced.” — Andre Gide, French author and critic (1869-1951).
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Jake Garn, R-Utah, is 87. Singer Sam Moore (formerly of Sam and Dave) is 84. Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 72. Actress-singer Susan Anton is 69. Pop/rock singer/songwriter Jane Siberry is 64. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada is 59. Actor Carlos Bernard is 57. Jazz musician Chris Botti (BOH’-tee) is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 57. Rock singer Bob Schneider is 54. Actor Hugh Jackman is 51. Actor Adam Rich is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Garfield Bright (Shai) is 50. Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, The Dixie Chicks) is 50. Actor Kirk Cameron is 49. Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 42. Rock singer Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory) is 40. Actor Brian J. Smith is 38. Actor Tyler Blackburn is 33. Actor Marcus T. Paulk is 33. Actress Ito Aghayere is 32. Actor Josh Hutcherson is 27.
