Today’s Birthday (09/14/19). Your home sparkles with beauty and laughter this year. Stay true to your word, your heart and your higher self. Fresh winter passion inspires you, before a group project takes a turn. Resolve summer domestic challenges, before a team victory. Tend your garden, and it flowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance a personal cause. For three to four weeks, with Libra Mercury and Venus, partnership comes easier. Grow creative collaborations and connections. Discuss what you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Express yourself through physical action, with Mercury and Venus in Libra. Streamline routines over the next month. Simplify tasks. You’re inspired and creative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Artistic muses sing. Express love and gratitude with family and friends. You’re especially charming, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Discover extraordinary beauty together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise. Beautify your home, with Mercury and Venus in Libra. Gather family consensus with remodeling and renovation. Feather your nest together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore. Apply logic as well as emotional intelligence. Communicate and make connections, with Mercury and Venus in Libra. Learn voraciously this month. Satisfy your curiosity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative work pays well with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Produce satisfying results, and demand increases for your work. Instill it with beauty and love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate. You’re especially brilliant and creative, with Mercury and Venus in your sign this month. You’re irresistible and charming. Dress to impress someone special.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Exercise and rest. Allow more time for yourself, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Revel in peace and quiet. Get lost in beauty.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart. Community outreach gets results, with Mercury and Venus in Libra this month. Crowdsource solutions. You’re especially popular. Get social, and play.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Attain leadership through education. New professional opportunities arise, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Advance toward fun and profit. It’s all for home and family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Read, write and study. Expand your horizons this month, with Venus and Mercury in Libra. Set educational and travel goals. Explore and discover new frontiers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Closely track family finances, with Mercury and Venus in Libra. Implement changes you’ve been wanting. Your budget is your friend. Increase your shared assets.
Thought for Today: “What one has not experienced, one will never understand in print.” — Isadora Duncan (1877-1927).
Notable birthdays: Actress Zoe Caldwell is 86. Actor Walter Koenig is 83. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 79. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 75. Actor Sam Neill is 72. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 72. Actor Robert Wisdom is 66. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 64. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 63. Actress Mary Crosby is 60. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 60. Country singer John Berry is 60. Actress Melissa Leo is 59. Actress Faith Ford is 55. Actor Jamie Kaler is 55. Actress Michelle Stafford is 54. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is 54. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 53. Actor Dan Cortese is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 50. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 50. Actor Ben Garant is 49. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 49. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 48. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 46. Rapper Nas is 46. Actor Austin Basis is 43. Country singer Danielle Peck is 41. Pop singer Ayo is 39. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 38. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 37. Actor Adam Lamberg is 35. Singer Alex Clare is 34. Actor Chad Duell (TV: “General Hospital”) is 32. Actress Jessica Brown Findlay is 32. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 30. Actress Emma Kenney is 20.
