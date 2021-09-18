Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 18

Today’s Birthday (09/18/21). Benefits flow through physical action this year. Consistent healthy practices protect and build your capacities. Enjoy summer’s professional spotlight, before autumn research takes a twist. Circle up at home with loved ones this winter, before spring adventures. Focus on what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review and adjust to take advantage of recent opportunities. Long-term benefits develop upon well-laid plans. Dreams seem within reach. Do the homework and prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice your social graces. Community efforts can win a fabulous prize. Contribute and participate for common good. Share persuasive possibilities. Get farther than expected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. A dreamy goal gets a boost from recent changes. Long-desired prizes are won with disciplined efforts, coordinated teamwork and networking.