Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 26

Today’s Birthday (09/26/20). Home and family delight this year. Consistent household practices satisfy. Expect the unexpected with shared ventures. Winter changes with travel or study plans motivate a flourishing phase of creativity and communication. Change directions with messaging next summer, before your research hits gold. Connect for shared thriving.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reach out for community support to navigate unexpected circumstances. Get a broader perspective by connecting with your wider circle. Friends offer another view.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge at work to adapt to changes as they occur. Listen to other views to discover what you’ve been missing. Find bridges, stopgaps and solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Investigate possibilities. Opportunities can hide under recent changes. Hunt for what you want and find it. Explore options, potential and logistics. Prioritize safety.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Review and update. Adjust to support what’s ahead. Don’t forget an upcoming expense. Confirm intuition, purchases and shared plans.