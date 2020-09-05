Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Sept. 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (09/05/20). Let your heart lead you this year. Slow and steady wins the race. Challenges block outside explorations. Make professional changes this winter that invite making home improvements. Summer domestic reorganization leads to a phase of career blossoming. Do what you love to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your mate has great ideas. Rely on each other over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Expand and grow creative collaboration and connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new creative phase, with Mercury entering Libra for about three weeks. Streamline routines and practices to grow stronger and more efficient. Simplify.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart. Someone finds your intelligence attractive. You’re especially charming, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Get into some creative fun.