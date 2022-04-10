Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 10

Today’s Birthday (04/10/22). Fortune follows friends this year. Disciplined collaboration and teamwork generate supersized results. Springtime windfall apples fill your basket, allowing family support with summer changes. Shared finances get an autumn boost, helping with a winter financial challenge. Share fun, support and resources and grow collectively stronger.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a financially savvy phase over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. You’re a smart shopper. Profitable ideas abound. Get practical, naturally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially practical and clever for the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Make exciting personal plans. Express yourself. Enjoy boundless creativity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review plans. You’re especially practical, imaginative and introspective over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Clean old messes. Notice your dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration comes easily, with Mercury in Taurus. Group communication flows. Your friends are there for you. Hold meetings, parties and gatherings. Get social.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Talk about what you want to achieve. Connect on a heart level.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Fall in love with a fascinating subject, with Mercury in Taurus. Discuss your studies and discoveries. Make long-distance connections over the next three weeks.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to plug financial leaks. Discover new shared profits over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Collaborate and coordinate to optimize gains.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reconnect with your partner, with Mercury in Taurus. Communication flows and compromise comes easily. Work together and get farther than either would solo.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with health and fitness experts for maximum performance, with Mercury in Taurus. Prioritize practices for mind, body and spirit. Build strength and endurance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your love and creativity. Passion surges, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Write about your latest obsession. Practice your arts. Get romantic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Communication supports domestic harmony. Find family solutions over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Get inventive and creative. Discuss possibilities. Beautify your spaces.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Words come easily. Concentration and focus sharpen naturally, with Taurus Mercury. Creative communications blossom over the next three weeks. Write, post and share.

Notable birthdays: Actor Liz Sheridan is 93. Actor Steven Seagal is 70. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 69. Actor Peter MacNicol is 68. Actor Olivia Brown is 65. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 64. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 63. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 62. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 60. Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 57. R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 55. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 54. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 53. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 52. Actor David Harbour is 47. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 43. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 41. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 41. Actor Chyler Leigh is 40. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 39.

