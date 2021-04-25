Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, April 25

Today’s Birthday (04/25/21). Ride a professional wave this year. Disciplined, consistent attention builds for new career levels. Navigate a shared financial obstacle before a rise in your personal income delights. Discovering new capacities this winter leads to a lucrative collaboration. Hang on and enjoy the ride.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Come from a place of love in your communications, especially with your partner. Don’t argue with a brick wall. You get further with honey.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices for strength and endurance. Avoid risky business. Slow for an obstacle or barrier. An old method doesn’t work in a new situation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Lighten up. Have fun without worrying about the future. Focus on the here and now. Romantic barriers diminish. Relax. Notice love to grow it.