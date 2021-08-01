Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 1

Today’s Birthday (08/01/21). Benefits flow through partnership this year. Coordinated, disciplined efforts strengthen bonds. Prioritize long-term health and vitality. Social breakthroughs this summer reveal changing professional opportunities this autumn. A romantic and fun winter inspires a career blastoff next spring. Your passion deepens and grows with practice.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Let things flow, like water, in the direction of least resistance. Reinforce communication channels, and listen carefully. Make important connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Your past work speaks well for you. Don’t forget the message. Prepare presentations and do the homework. Shine your light.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Slow to reflect on recent events and upcoming plans. Peaceful privacy settles your spirit. Get productive behind closed doors.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team makes a brilliant revelation. Push your shared agenda. Long-term gain is possible. Discipline is required. Prepare well before launching. Strengthen foundations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reassess your professional situation. Interesting opportunities are worth investigating. You don’t have the full picture. Don’t fund a fantasy. Accept lucky breaks with thanks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A surprising development could impact your itinerary or educational plans. Monitor conditions. Reassess priorities and options. Watch for hidden agendas. Do the homework.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to realize a shared dream. A brilliant but unusual solution could solve a financial puzzle. Listen to each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Long-term dreams come true through collaboration. Shared visions and commitments unfold naturally upon solid foundations. Discipline and coordination are required. Follow rules carefully. Work together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push your luck. Build upon strong foundations. Master the basics before tackling trickier moves. Maximize physical performance with good food, rest and regular practice.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — An amazing discovery is heartening. You’re gaining a deeper understanding. Heed an elder’s advice. Creative and romantic dreams flourish with consistent practice. Pursue a passion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make a domestic upgrade you’ve been longing for. Clean a mess or rearrange furniture. Make repairs and strengthen household structures and systems. Nurture family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of unexpected creative opportunities. Keep communications clear and practical. A fascinating story develops.
Notable birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 90. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 84. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 79. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 71. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 68. Singer Michael Penn is 63. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 62. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 61. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 61. Actor Jesse Borrego is 59. Actor Demian Bichir is 58. Rapper Coolio is 58. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 58. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 57. Movie director Sam Mendes is 56. Country singer George Ducas is 55. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 51. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 48. Actor Jason Momoa is 42.