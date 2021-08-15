Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 15

Today’s Birthday (08/15/21). Expand through partnership this year. Advance shared dreams with steady collaboration. Reconnect with friends and community this summer, before autumn’s career changes. Discover romantic connections this winter, before a springtime professional resurgence boosts your status. Together, you’re more than the sum of your parts.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration develops with disciplined efforts. Partnership and collaboration come naturally over the next month, with Venus in Libra. Connect at a deeper level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Physical action provides satisfying results, with Venus in Libra. Enjoy healthy practices. Strengthen connections with nature. Nurture mind, body and spirit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership ramps up. Romance flowers. Discover and create extraordinary beauty, with Venus in Libra. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Inspiration and creativity abound.