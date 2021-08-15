Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Aug. 15

Today’s Birthday (08/15/21). Expand through partnership this year. Advance shared dreams with steady collaboration. Reconnect with friends and community this summer, before autumn’s career changes. Discover romantic connections this winter, before a springtime professional resurgence boosts your status. Together, you’re more than the sum of your parts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration develops with disciplined efforts. Partnership and collaboration come naturally over the next month, with Venus in Libra. Connect at a deeper level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Physical action provides satisfying results, with Venus in Libra. Enjoy healthy practices. Strengthen connections with nature. Nurture mind, body and spirit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership ramps up. Romance flowers. Discover and create extraordinary beauty, with Venus in Libra. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Inspiration and creativity abound.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and vitality. Beautify your domestic surroundings, with Venus in Libra for a month. Focus on home and family. Raise the comfort factor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Trust your heart to lead you. Learn voraciously, with Venus in Libra. Devour fun and exciting subjects. Satisfy your insatiable curiosity. Write and sketch.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home improvements satisfy. Rake in the moolah, with Venus in Libra. Your professional talents and artistry meet rising demand this month. Instill projects with beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity abounds. Your luck in love improves, with Venus in your sign for a month. You’re especially attractive. Aim high. Follow your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities beckon. Savor peaceful privacy this month. Get lost in beauty, with Venus in Libra. Process recent events. Consider possibilities. Plan, organize and prepare.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Libra this month. Enjoy getting out in public more. Social activities benefit your career. Have fun with friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Recharge and make plans. Dig into creative projects. Reconnect with professional passion this month, with Venus in Libra. Your work is gaining respect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Adventures beckon, with Venus in Libra. Set educational goals. Explore, study and discover new frontiers. Investigate options and pursue exciting possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your status is rising. The next month is good for saving money, with Venus in Libra. Collaborate with your partner to increase shared assets.
Notable birthdays: Actor Jim Dale is 86. Actor Pat Priest is 85. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 83. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 83. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 79. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 77. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 75. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 73. Actor Phyllis Smith is 72. Britain’s Princess Anne is 71. Actor Tess Harper is 71. Actor Larry Mathews is 66. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 64. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 63. Rock singer-musician Matt Johnson (The The) is 60. Movie director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 58. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 57.