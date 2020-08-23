Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, August 23

Today’s Birthday (08/23/20). Love and passion flower this year. Disciplined practice generates satisfying results. Surprises impact travels and education. Share support with friends for common gain this summer, before shifting romantic directions. Making a career shift next winter leads to blossoming domestic renovations. Deepen family bonds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Attend to shared financial ventures. Monitor budgets to maintain stability and positive cash flow. Discover clever solutions and adaptations. You’re especially creative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen bonds with your partner. Talk about recent events. Listen and bear witness. Communicate about what’s going on and support as you can.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share news, resources and information to benefit your work and health. Slow to navigate unexpected obstacles and avoid mistakes. Focus on details.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make plans and connections. Adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Talk about the fun you want to have together. Invent inspiring possibilities. Choose one to advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dedicate attention to home and family. The gentle approach works best now. Support each other as you adjust to changes. New ideas arise in conversation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get into an intensive learning phase. Research solutions and adaptations. Write and share your discoveries. Study new developments. Others are grateful for the update.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses and income, to balance accounts. Mull it over and find ways to maximize benefits. Opportunity hides, masquerading as change. Discover treasure.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get expert support with a personal matter. Talk about how you’d love it to be. Make a style upgrade. Discover solutions and resources in conversation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’re especially sensitive. Reduce noise or distractions, Find a quiet spot to review plans. Organize and sort files to make space for what’s ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with allies. Postpone what you can to adapt to shifting circumstances. Share resources and information. Repay favors and extend help as you can.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities and challenges. Compete for more responsibilities. Review notes and materials. Do the homework and show what you can do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review educational options. Investigate potential directions and subjects. Studies flourish. Pursue a fascinating thread, a history that seems to be repeating. Learn new tricks.
Notable birthdays: Actor Vera Miles is 90. Actor Barbara Eden is 89. Political satirist Mark Russell is 88. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 86. Actor Richard Sanders is 80. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 78. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 76. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 75. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 73. Actor David Robb is 73. Singer Linda Thompson is 73. Actor Shelley Long is 71. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 71. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 71. Queen Noor of Jordan is 69. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 69. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 64. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Mike Boddicker is 63. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 59. Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 51. Actor Jay Mohr is 50. Actor Ray Park is 46. Actor Scott Caan is 44. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 43. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 43. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 42. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 40. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 39. Neo-soul musician Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 37. Dance musician Sky Blu is 34. Actor Kimberly Matula is 32. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 32.
