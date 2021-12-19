Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 19

Today’s Birthday (12/19/21). Grow through creativity, networking and communication this year. Disciplined practices build connections, alliances and resources. Personal victories illuminate this winter, electrifying your physical performance next spring. Slowing for private reflection next summer leads to exciting autumn plans and preparations. Put your heart into words.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts entice. Review professional ambitions, with Venus retrograde over five weeks. Align your work to your values. Remember what worked before. Clean old messes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Return to familiar places and favorite destinations, with Venus retrograde. Find comfort and beauty in tradition and ritual. Practice and refine your studies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets to grow savings. Conserve and recycle family resources, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Reduce waste. Take care of heirlooms and treasures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy reminiscing with your partner, with Venus retrograde. Consider the past and dream up new possibilities together. Romantic nostalgia flavors the next five weeks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain health and fitness routines, with Venus retrograde. Stick to tested methods, techniques and recipes. Hone what you’ve been doing rather than trying new tricks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Look back on what you love, with Venus retrograde. Indulge retrospection and nostalgia over five weeks. Share old photos. Reconnect with beloved people. Rediscover passion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize work. Stick to familiar domestic routines, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Traditional flavors, activities and colors comfort. Connect with elders and ancestors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reflect on the past. Express your arts. For the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde, share traditions, histories and retrospective works. Explore ancient creative wisdom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Revise budgets and marketing plans with your partner over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Stick to conservative, low-risk investments. Share resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Beauty feeds you. Nurture your own sensitivities. Stick to tried-and-tested personal styles over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Do what worked before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your angels and ancestors. Meditate and look within. Old pathways beckon, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Foster compassion. Beauty feeds your spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect. Old friends and lovers can reappear. Strengthen lasting bonds and relationships over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Get nostalgic together.

Notable birthdays: Actor Elaine Joyce is 78. Actor Tim Reid is 77. Paleontologist Richard E. Leakey is 77. Musician John McEuen is 76. Singer Janie Fricke is 74. Jazz musician Lenny White is 72. Actor Mike Lookinland is 61. Actor Scott Cohen is 60. Actor Jennifer Beals is 58. Actor Robert MacNaughton is 55. Magician Criss Angel is 54. Rock musician Klaus Eichstadt (Ugly Kid Joe) is 54. Actor Ken Marino is 53. Actor Elvis Nolasco is 53. Actor Derek Webster is 53. Actor Kristy Swanson is 52. Model Tyson Beckford is 51. Actor Amy Locane is 50. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 49. Actor Rosa Blasi is 49. Actor Alyssa Milano is 49.

