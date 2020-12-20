Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 20

Today’s Birthday (12/20/20). Write a masterpiece this year. Faithful efforts generate satisfying creative results. Nurture physical health and fitness. Revise family plans. You’re in the spotlight this winter. Invent personal possibilities next summer, before new romance enchants. You’re back in the limelight next winter. Communication is your magic power.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Make profitable plans. Career opportunities multiply with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss your ambition with family. Speak with influential people over the next three weeks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork wins. Enter a three-week expansion phase with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish for about three weeks. Broaden your horizons.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grab an opportunity. Budget for growth. Enter a three-week financial management phase with Mercury in Capricorn. Get down to the practical work. Learn economics, hands-on.